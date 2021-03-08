The three Loop Hero classes differ in some small but significant ways. Necromancers use books, not swords, and Rogues don't earn loot after each kill. The three classes also have different stats they bring into battle, and different mechanics that dictate their playstyle. Here's a breakdown of the key differences.
Loop Hero class: Warrior
One easy-to-miss detail of Loop Hero's starter class is that it gains +2% damage for each second of the fight. In other words, it gets stronger the longer battle goes on, making defensive stats even more valuable. Indeed, the best Loop Hero Warrior builds I've seen focus on HP, Vampirism, and evasion. Here's the full rundown:
Unlocked with: (Nothing, you start the game with this average adventurer.)
WARRIOR STATS
- Damage
- Damage to All
- Regeneration
- Vampirism
- Attack Speed
- Counterattack %
- Evade %
- Defense
WARRIOR EQUIPMENT
- Weapon
- Armor
- Shield
- Ring
- Bonus equipment slot, if Arsenal is in play: Helmet (grants Retaliation Damage)
Loop Hero class: Rogue
Dual-wielding is the Rogue's basic difference, but it's also the only class in the game that earns loot through Loop Hero's "trophy" system. Each enemy provides one trophy when killed, and more trophies will translate to more (and better) loot when you hit the campfire tile. Fighting as many enemies as you (safely) can is the best way to equip the Rogue with great gear.
Unlocked with: Refuge building (after Field Kitchen)
ROGUE STATS
- Vampirism (base of 5% to start)
- Damage
- Damage to All
- Evade %
- Crit. Chance %
- Attack Speed
- Counterattack %
- Defense
- Crit. Damage %
ROGUE EQUIPMENT
- Weapon (2X)
- Armor
- Boots
- Bonus equipment slot, if Arsenal is in play: Amulet (grants Magic HP)
Loop Hero class: Necromancer
The most complicated class, the Necromancer takes indirect action to a greater level by summoning skeletons to do his fighting for him. As a manager, I relate.
Unlocked with: Crypt building (after Cemetery)
NECROMANCER STATS
- Attack Speed (affects how quickly you summon skeletons)
- Evade %
- Summon Quality (affects the type of skeleton that might be summoned)
- Regeneration
- Defense
- Skeletons' Power (affects the raw stats of your skeletons, like damage and HP)
NECROMANCER EQUIPMENT
- Ring (2X)
- Book
- Amulet
- Bonus equipment slot, if Arsenal is in play: Shield (grants Defense and other stats)