Popular

Looks like the next Baldur's Gate 3 update is coming this month

By published

Patch 7 will be out in February, according to a Larian post on Bilibili.

Lae'zel the githyanki fighter, a companion in Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian)
Audio player loading…

A recent note from Larian Studios on Chinese social media site Bilibili, spotted and translated on Reddit, announced that Baldur's Gate 3 "will have a new update in February and more surprises waiting for you guys to discover." 

It's been four months since patch 6 came along, which was the biggest update Larian's Early Access RPG has received so far, adding the sorcerer class, a new area called Grymforge, and equippable salami. Yes, really. Given the length of the gap between patches, players are expecting the next one to be substantial as well.

The Bilibili post celebrated Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, and while a similar patch announcement hasn't been made on Larian's English-language social media, it's possible that's being held back for a western holiday. Valentine's Day is pretty close, after all. What better time to announce an update that focuses on expanding the romance options, and maybe adds the smooth-talking bard class?

Or maybe not. The paladin, monk, and barbarian classes have yet to be incorporated in Baldur's Gate 3, as well as options to multiclass or play a dragonborn, gnome, or half-orc. Maybe the next update will bump up the act one level cap, or simply focus on bug fixes? We'll have to wait and see.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
See comments