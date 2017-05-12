Linksys wants to replace your cable modem and router with a single device

Linksys is primarily known for its line of wireless routers, and to a lesser extent its family of cable modems as well. Building on the latter, Linksys has begun taking preorders for its CG7500, an all-one-one DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem/AC1900 router combo.

These all-in-one solutions that combine a cable modem with a wireless router into a single package are growing in popularity among third-parties such as Linksys. Many ISPs have no qualms about renting you the hardware for an additional fee on top of your monthly service, but if you own your own equipment, you can avoid rental fees.

Enter Linksys with its CG7500. The sleek device features a 24x8 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem that is certified to work with Internet service plans from popular cable providers, including Comcast Xfinity and Charter Spectrum. That caveat is that supported download speeds top out at 300Mbps, whereas DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems can support faster service tiers, such as 1Gbps.

That is not a problem for most broadband internet subscribers, though it is something to keep in mind if looking down the road. With a preorder price of $200, it would take nearly two years to offset rental fees (assuming $8 to $10 per month).

As for wireless connectivity, the CG7500 features an integrated AC1900 router that delivers up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 1,300Mbps on the 5GHz band. These are powered by three internal dual-band antennas.

The CG7500 has four gigabit LAN ports for wired connections. It also has a USB 2.0 port for connecting an external storage device or a printer.

You can preorder the CG7500 direct from Linksys. It will ship out starting Monday, May 15.