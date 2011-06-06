Limbo trailer on Steam hints at PC release

The dark and gorgeous indie platformer, Limbo might just be getting a PC release, according to a trailer for the game that's appeared on Steam. Indiegames discovered a post on NeoGaf pointing out that clicking on this link causes the video above to download straight to your Steam account.

The puzzle platformer was originally released on Xbox Live Arcade last summer, combining a brooding aesthetic with physics-driven platforming, and a wide variety of surprisingly violent and occasionally hilarious ways to die. A PC version of the game would be a Very Good Thing. Find out more about the game on the Limbo site .