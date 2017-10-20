Life is Strange: Before the Storm no longer uses Denuvo

Update: Before the Storm's second episode is out now, and it seems to no longer be shackled to Denuvo, the unpopular anti-tamper software. Square Enix uses Denuvo in a lot of the games it publishes, including Before the Storm. Until now. It only took a day for took a day for another Denuvo-protected game, Shadow of War, to be cracked, so it doesn't look like it's been doing much good.

Original story: The second and penultimate episode in Deck Nine’s Life is Strange prequel, Before the Storm, is due out next week, the new trailer has revealed. Titled A Brave New World, it will launch on October 19. So you’ve got less than a week to emotionally prepare yourself.

In the trailer, we see Chloe continuing to struggle with her family, especially her soon-to-be stepdad, David, and meet Frank, the deadbeat dealer who Max has run ins with in the first series. We already know that she’s hurtling down an unfortunate path, and Frank’s a big part of that.

Even from the brief bit of footage, we can see Chloe turning into the girl who Max reconnects with in the first episode of season one.

“As Chloe and Rachel’s family life continues to crumble, their friendship blossoms and the two girls discuss running away together,” Square Enix summarises. “But before they can go, Chloe gets involved with an errand for Frank Bowers which puts her in a dangerous situation and exposes an uglier side to Arcadia Bay.”