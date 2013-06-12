Popular

Leviathan: Warships trailer wins E3 - launches free Jazz Boatman update

By

Leviathan Warships jazz trailer thumb

Shut it down, guys. It's over. I mean, it's not over - there's more than a day of E3 to go. But here, now, we've witnessed the peak. Not because of some loud and shouty on-stage exclusive, or a hotly anticipated sequel announcement, or even a childishly amusing video making fun of a competitor. From the comfort of their conference booth, Paradox have sunk the competition by deploying the latest in the Leviathan: Warships jazz trailer odyssey.

Even better, it's announcing a free Jazz Mode update that's just been added to the game.

"In response to popular demand (not that we're slaves to what's popular; just doin' what feels right, you know how it is), today's update brings the sound of a new jazz music soundtrack to the game, along with the silky-smooth vocal gifts of Jazz Boatman, narrator of Leviathan's hit trailers, as a new in-game announcer."

To activate it, just activate the "Big Red Jazz Button". Video games are amazing.

Oh, the patch also brings a new round of tweaks, including a rebalancing of weapon damage. If, for some reason, you're more interested in that than the jazz, you can read the full patch notes here .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
