Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice delayed to October 23

As appropriate as a premature release for Leisure Suit Larry would be, the latest game in the series, Wet Dreams Dry Twice, has instead had its launch date pushed back from October 15 to October 23. Publisher Assemble Entertainment announced that "Larry is prolonging his coming" because of course.

📅 Larry is prolonging his coming and therefore the release of his next adventure 'Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice' is set for October 23. 💦 🎮 Demo on #Steam:https://t.co/i70ww76Fm5🔗 https://t.co/x14wC2tGDK👉 @AssembleTeam👉 @CrazyBunchTeam#leisuresuitlarry pic.twitter.com/ZogRG3MXlZOctober 13, 2020

Wet Dreams Dry Twice is being developed by German studio CrazyBunch, who were also responsible for 2018's revival of the series Wet Dreams Don't Dry. That game featured Larry traveling through time from the 1980s to the modern day, complete with parodies of dating apps and social media. Wet Dreams Dry Twice takes him away from the city of Lost Wages and dumps him on the island of Cancum—not a typo—where he'll have to track down his lost love Faith.

Wet Dreams Dry Twice will feature "over 50 beautifully hand-drawn locations", "over 40 new and old pals from Wet Dreams Don't Dry", and puzzles it describes as "difficult and exciting (and slightly erotic) new riddles". A Save the World edition, in partnership with charity organization ShareTheMeal, will guarantee two meals for hungry children somewhere in the world for every copy sold.

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice will be available on Steam and GOG.