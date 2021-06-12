Lego Builder's Journey is a charming puzzle game out this month

Well here's a very different sort of Lego game. There are no Star Wars characters or wisecracks in Lego Builder's Journey, which was showcased in Saturday's Wholesome Games Direct. Check out the trailer above to see what I mean.

That looks... really nice, right? Maybe I'm just a sucker for soft glow lighting, but I dig the aesthetic here of ordinary Lego bricks being so lovingly rendered. Guess what: it has ray tracing. No wonder it looks so freakin' gorgeous.

According to the Steam page, Lego Builder's Journey is "an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules." Basically, every stage is a teensy Lego diorama, and you're tasked with putting down a few brick pieces in the right place to make it from one side to the other.

Lego Builder's Journey was actually released for mobile in 2020, but it's hitting the PC and Nintendo Switch on June 22. It was quite well-received last year, actually, winning Mobile Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks. It seems like the kind of puzzle game that soothes the brain rather than breaking it, which is just fine with me.

Another plus: You can't step on these Lego pieces and imprint their hellish little brick shapes into your foot.