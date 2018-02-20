Legendary Gary, an RPG about playing an RPG, is out now

What Remains of Edith Finch programmer Evan Rogers released his solo passion project, Legendary Gary, earlier today. Rogers calls it "a tactics adventure game mashup with a dramatic, comedic story that blends reality and fantasy." It took him four years to develop single-handedly, but he reckons it'll only take you four to six hours to complete. It's now available on Steam for $15.

Legendary Gary stars—you guessed it—Gary, though at first glance he's far from legendary. In fact, "he's a mess, and he's trying to be a better person." The player is basically Gary's subconscious, so it falls to them to help guide him through everyday life and improve his relationships. At least, that's what you do by day.

By night, players jump into Legend of the Spear, a fantasy adventure with turn-based combat that happens to be Gary's favorite RPG. "There are no dice rolls, no time pressure, and with each choice you can watch how the turn will resolve before you commit," the Steam page reads. "The battles in Legendary Gary are designed to be a stress-free exercise in problem solving."

Here's a look at Legendary Gary in action: