League of Legends is this big: check out Riot's new headquarters

In case you've missed the memo that League of Legends is immensely popular and worth a lot of money, feast your eyes on Riot Games' new Los Angeles headquarters. Situated somewhere at the edge of West L.A. and close to Santa Monica, this is the result of one exceptionally popular MOBA.

Lifesize busts of Annie and Tibbers? Check. Stylish neon blue lighting? Check. A place to play chess when you're not thinking about or playing League of Legends? Check. Conference rooms that look dreary no matter how expensive they are? Check.

It's no wonder: League of Legends currently holds 66.3 per cent of the MOBA market, with Dota 2 trailing behind at a mere 14 per cent.