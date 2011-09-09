League of Legends Dominion items revealed

Dominion is the new game mode that's set to turn League of Legends upside down. Instead of the traditional, DotA-esque tug of war, it's a fast and frenzied arena mode fuelled by a series of capturable control points. A collection of new Dominion items will be added to League of Legends to help heroes adapt to the change of pace. Riot have updated their Dominion Overview page with details of the new gear. Some of the finest examples include the Ionic Spark, which unleashes a bolt of chain lightning with every fourth attack, and the Sanguine Blade, which lets you steal life from enemies by hitting them. In League of Legends, violence is the best medicine.