Latest Windows 11 update focuses on the taskbar

The first update for the preview build of Windows 11 is live with an accompanying blog post that details all the changes, fixes, and bugs we should be on the lookout for. Some of the existing changes in Windows 11 include a UI revamp, AutoHDR for gaming, and a change in the BSOD; this week's update focuses on the Windows 11 taskbar.

Start now has a search box to make it easier to find what you’re looking for.

Taskbar will now show across multiple monitors which can be enabled via Settings > Personalization > Taskbar.

We have updated several system alert dialog boxes such as the alert for when the battery is running low on your laptop or when you change your display settings with the new Windows 11 visual design.

The ‘Power mode’ settings are now available on the Power & battery page in Settings.

Right clicking the desktop now directly has a Refresh option without needing to click “Show more options”.

Right clicking a .ps1 file in File Explorer now directly has a Run with PowerShell options without needing to click “Show more options”.

Available snap layouts when using smaller PCs in portrait orientation have been optimized for that posture. You can now choose to snap three apps on top of each other, instead of four quadrants.

Based on the collaboration with the most popular GIF provider in China, weshineapp.com, GIF selections are now available for Windows Insiders in China via the emoji panel (WIN + .). If the location is set as China, then GIF data will appear from weshineapp.com.

Right-clicking on the volume icon in the taskbar now includes an option to troubleshoot sound problems.

The most significant and notable update in Build 22000.65 is a search bar in the start menu. Other improvements include optimized snap layouts for smaller displays and updated Power mode settings.

There still seems to an ongoing issue of certain features and apps getting lost in the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, such as Cortana or Internet Explorer.

The blog post mentions that the first Windows 11 Bug Bash is running from now until July 14th, where users can report various Windows 11 bugs in the preview build.

Windows 11 is still on track for a fall release and is a free upgrade for existing Windows 10 users. Windows Insiders can check out Windows 11 now with the Insider Preview build.

We recently learned that, after making the switch to Windows 11, users will only have ten days to roll back to Windows 10 if they want.