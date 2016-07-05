Latest F1 2016 trailer features Austria's Spielberg circuit

Austria's famous F1 circuit Spielberg (or as the money bosses like to call it, the 'Red Bull Ring') will feature in F1 2016. That's no surprise, because the track has featured in F1 games for quite some time, only this time it looks better. Only marginally better, but still, judging by the video above it's getting increasingly difficult to tell real from fake when it comes to serious racing sims.

The footage is seen from the cockpit of Max Verstappen's car, and follows similar showcases of the Baku track, which you can watch over here. The game launches August 19, and will see the return of a much missed career mode, as well as a bunch of other stuff.