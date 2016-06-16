F1 2016 out August 19; here's some footage

F1 2016 re-introduces a career mode to Codemasters' long-running speedy car series, and the developer is making a fairly big deal of it, as detailed here. At the time, Codies hadn't revealed a release date for their game, but now they have. F1 2016 is out, yes in 2016: August 19 2016, to be precise.

Release date articles without any new info, images or videos are always a bit thin, so cheers to Codies for also releasing a couple of trailers showing off the game's new Baku street circuit, located, geography fans, in Azerbaijan. Here they are:

Who's that driving these virtual vehicles around virtual tracks? Why it's Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, and Renault Sport's Jolyon Palmer, who both drive actual F1 cars in real life.