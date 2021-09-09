Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake announced

A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, one of Bioware's most popular RPGs, was announced Thursday at PlayStation's State of Play showcase. Check out the reveal trailer above.

Titled simply: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, the game is being developed not by Bioware, but Aspyr. You might remember Aspyr from their most recent work remastering Star Wars: Republic Commandos.

Aspyr is fairly old hat at porting Star Wars games. They brought Episode 1 Racer, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and its sequel Jedi Outcast to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Aspyr has also previously ported the original KOTOR to iOS devices.

PlayStation confirmed that Knights of the Old Republic Remake will be a "console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch." Historically, this has meant that the game will come to PC at some later date.

The original KOTOR released in 2003 for PC and Xbox and is commonly regarded as one of the best Star Wars games and role-playing games of all-time. Years later in 2012, it finally came to Steam. The game is set 4,000 years before the start of the Galactic Empire, during the early years of the Galactic Republic. As a member of the Jedi, players travel throughout the galaxy attempting to defeat a Sith lord. The game was critically acclaimed for its role-playing systems, allowing players to follow the light side or dark side of the Force.

"With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake, our hope is to give both series newcomers and long-term fans an experience that can live alongside the very best modern releases," said Ryan Treadwell, lead producer at Aspyr. "We’re rebuilding it from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story."

The KOTOR Remake was previously leaked by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier back in April.

