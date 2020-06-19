Kingdom Come: Deliverance is free for the weekend on Steam

Warhorse Studios' 2018 release Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of the best RPGs to come along in years, but it wasn't in the best possible shape at launch. It was "plagued with bugs" and "feels like it could collapse at any second," we said in our review, and "doesn't run very well either," even on a relatively high-end PC.

Despite all that, we scored it 84/100 in our review, calling it "a seriously satisfying role-playing experience set in a rich, reactive world," which speaks especially highly of it in light of all the technical and performance problems it suffered from.

If you held off on trying it because you didn't feel like putting up with those headaches, this weekend is a perfect opportunity to see how far along two years of patches and DLC have brought the game. Warhorse recently announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has now surpassed three million unit sales, and to celebrate it's made the game free-to-play for the weekend on Steam.

A weekend probably isn't going to be enough time to blow through the entire game, but it should give you enough of a taste to know whether you want to commit to it fully. If you do, this would not be a bad time to follow through: Kingdom Come: Deliverance is half-price on Steam ($15/£12.50/£15), or you can get 65 percent off the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Collection Bundle, which includes the base game plus all additional DLC and bonus content.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is free to play on Steam until June 21, while the sale price is on until June 22. For more free games, some time-limited and others for keeps, be sure to check out our list of all the free games you can grab right now.