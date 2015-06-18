Kingdom Come: Deliverance E3 trailer gets medieval on a horse

E3 is almost over, which means that the four-day deluge of teasers and trailers will soon come to an end, too. For those of you who haven't yet reached the video saturation point, Warhorse Studios has released an E3 2015 trailer for its upcoming medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and it actually looks rather good.

The trailer focuses on various individual gameplay elements and doesn't linger too long on any of them, so it's impossible to judge how it will all come together, or how the long stretches between these moments will ultimately play out. It's also interesting, to me anyway, that Warhorse makes a note of the 16 square kilometer map, which in reality isn't all that terribly large. It's not necessarily a problem—Elder Scrolls maps can feel small, too, given that they're supposed to represent entire nations—but it seems to me like an odd thing to bring up as a selling point.

Warhorse still hasn't announced a solid release date, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance is expected to be ready by mid-2016. If you can't wait that long, access to the alpha version may be had by backing the game for $50 or more at kingdomcomerpg.com.