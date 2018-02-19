Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev explains patch process, targets respec potion and pickpocketing

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has had a busy week. In just six days, we've had Andy's review, Jarred's performance analysis, Tom's refreshing tales of unimportant dorks, a collection of its weirdest bugs and glitches, and words from Warhorse on what's set to improve in the immediate future.

With the latter in mind, we already know the developer is working on better lockpicking and is mulling a 'save on quit' option—however it's now outlined the behind-the-scenes process of patching the medieval role-player, and its plans for update 1.3.

"There clearly seems to be some confusion about various patch versions, for which we are very sorry, so let us explain it a little bit," says Warhorse on the KCD subreddit. "When we finish any patch we can’t just upload it and send it to you immediately. There is a certification phase in which platform holders check whether the patch is stable. This process takes various amounts of time on different platforms. This is the reason why the patches are released at different times."

"However, they check not only stability but also platform-specific requirements, for example, whether the controllers are named correctly, whether you can change user mid-gameplay etc. If we fail any of these platform-specific requirements, we have to upload a correction just for that specific platform. This is the reason why we are releasing a different number of patches on each platform."

Warhorse then provides an overview of Kingdom Come's patches to date, before turning its attention to what's next in update 1.3. While not guaranteed, the developer hopes to add the following in due course:

Save and Exit functionality.

Lockpicking minigame controls improvement on controllers.

Pickpocket minigame improvement.

Alchemy recipe for respec potion.

Many quest related bug fixes.

Warhorse also notes that a hotfix is in the works (v1.2.5), which will focus exclusively on bugs. Check out the developer's post in full here.