Mod adds console codes for Kingdom Come that can give you unlimited money, items, health, and more

While there are a number of console commands for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, they're bit limited in what they let you do in the medieval RPG. Unlike the codes in Skyrim or Fallout 4, Kingdom Come's console codes don't let you go crazy with unlimited money, add items to your inventory, or let you teleport around the map as if by magic.

There is a mod, however, that lets you do those things and more, by adding its own set of console commands to the game. It's called, honestly enough, 'Cheat', and you'll find it at Nexus Mods. Among the console commands it adds are codes that let you:

Add money to Henry's wallet

Add items to your inventory, everything from weapons to armor to potions

Restore health and stop bleeding

Become immortal

Repair all your items

Max out stats and skills

Add perks

Automatically open locked chests and doors

Force vendors to buy stolen goods

Teleport around the map

Quicksave whenever you want

And there's way, way more. To use this mod, you'll have to run the game in devmode (right-click the game in your steam library, select Properties, select Set Launch Options, then enter '-devmode' without the quotes, then click OK). There are full instructions on the mod's page that explain how install the mod, and how to find and input the various cheat commands the mod adds when using Kingdom Come's console.

There are also stickied posts on the mod's discussion page that list all the item codes, should you want to help yourself to a bunch of swords, armor, clothing, potions, books, and other items. On the same page is a stickied post describing how to level your stats using the console commands.

If you're planning to mess around with the cheat mod, I recommend backing up your save files before you do, as mods can sometimes make things a bit messy. Your saves are located at C:\Users\'Username'\Saved Games\kingdomcome\saves. Happy cheating.