Kickstarter campaign seeks $500K for Leisure Suit Larry remake

Replay Games is "jumping on the Kickstarter bandwagon" to fund its remake of 1987 Sierra On-Line adventure game Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards. In Replay's words, by contributing to the project's $500,000 goal, you can "make Leisure Suit Larry come again." Oh, you guys and your double entendres.

The prolific series last appeared in 2009 with Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust, but that game and its predecessor didn't involve creator Al Lowe—the last game in the series developed by Sierra On-Line was released in 1996. Replay coaxed Lowe out of retirement after "prying the Leisure Suit Larry license out of the hands of Big Software," according to the Kickstarter page.

The developer actually announced the remake in October of last year , and it's not clear how much development has already been completed, or if this funding campaign is necessary for the project to continue. That's the assumption, though, as Replay lists extra efforts it would like to make if it exceeds the funding goal, including additional platforms and localized voice acting. For now, Replay intends to rebuild the original game from scratch for PC and mobile devices with "a modern point-and-click/touchscreen interface" and high-res graphics. It's even assembled the original team:

"The team that created Leisure Suit Larry 1 has been reassembled to create a 2012 'Reloaded' version. Al Lowe, Josh Mandel, Sabine Duvall, and Leslie Balfour have teamed up with Replay Games to form what we call 'The Dream Team' of adventure games. We'll be making Leisure Suit Larry 1-7 and keeping you guys informed every step of the way. If this game is successful then we can bring you guys the rest of the Leisure Suit Larry games (and maybe even Leisure Suit Larry 4: The Case Of The Missing Floppies )!"

Replay is offering a huge list of bonuses for contributors, including custom postage stamps, Leisure Suit Larry branded condoms, two Leisure Suit Larry banners signed by Al Lowe and featuring "exclusive typos," and in-game appearances at $5,000 and up.

Check out the Kickstarter page for the details, and let us know how you feel about this new addition to the crowdfunded remake trend in the comments.