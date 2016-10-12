Kerbal Space Program update adds comms network, better driving

Update 1.2 of Kerbal Space Program is here, and if you've spent the last few years shouting at your Kerbals through a couple of tin cans and a really long bit of string, you'll be very excited by its headline feature: the ability to establish communication networks. You can remote control vehicles, use satellites to scan terrain, and build relay networks so you can science faster and harder; the update also chucks in better vehicle controls and a redesigned fuel system. It's pretty big, basically.

The full patch notes are here, but the gist is that the Loud and Clear update includes the "introduction of CommNet and KerbNet, a rewrite of the Stability Assist System (SAS) that makes your launches more accurate and fuel efficient, an engine change from Unity 5.2 to 5.4, more tweakable options for many parts, a complete fuel system redesign, and much more!"

The patch is live now on Steam and the Kerbal Space Program store (not coincidentally, the game is also currently discounted at both places), and will be coming "soon" to GOG and other sellers. Here's a trailer: