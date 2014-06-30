Kerbal Space Program official mod brings the World Cup to space

We're into the second stage of the World Cup now, meaning two more weeks of increasingly intense football. That's "we" in the global sense. I don't know how your country of origin performed, but England did not. If you're in a similar position, there are options available to help survive such national disappointment. You could pick a better team to live vicariously through. Or you could download Kerbal Space Program's official 'Kerbin Cup' mod. With it, you're able to take your footballs and hide away in the most desolate reaches of space—away from the harsh reality of underperforming athletes.

"The Kerbin Cup pack contains Kerbal-sized and rocket-sized soccer balls with the physics to match, as well as the flags of all 32 World Cup participating countries," explain SQUAD on the mod's download page . "It's both a small token of gratitude and a way to capture the excitement of one of the world's biggest sporting events, but in the grand stage that only space can provide."

This is the first 'official' mod for KSP, created by developers SQUAD. Of course, there are also plenty of unofficial mods out there. Find a round-up of the best right here .

Thanks, PCGamesN .