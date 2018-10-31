Just Cause 4 system requirements and season pass revealed

With the third-person explosion simulator Just Cause 4 now just over a month away from release, Square Enix has nailed down the final system requirements and also revealed the contents of the expansion pass, which will feature daredevils, demons, and danger.

First up, the hardware. Just Cause 4 has a lot (of explosions) going on, and so it's not a real shocker that the minimum spec is not exactly minimal:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or better

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (2GB VRAM or better) | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM or better)

DirectX: DirectX 11.1

HDD/SSD: 59 GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (6GB VRAM or better) | AMD Vega 56 (6GB VRAM or better)

DirectX: DirectX® 11.1

HDD/SSD: 59 GB

4K:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Fall Creators update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz or higher) | AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6 GHz or higher)

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

DirectX: DirectX 11

HDD/SSD: TBC

The expansion pass will cover three separate DLC releases, all of them slated to come out in 2019. The first, Dare Devils, pits Rico against the underground gangs of Solis "in heart-stopping death races and rampage rallies." After that comes Demons, in which Rico will apparently square off against an actual ancient demon. And finally, in Danger, Rico's former employer will show up in Solis with highly advanced weapons and specially trained operatives, which sounds pretty much like an excuse to blow up more stuff. Bridges, maybe.

Standalone pricing of the expansion pass hasn't been confirmed, but the Gold Edition of the game, which includes the pass, costs $30 more than the standard release, so that's probably a good bet. Just Cause 4 comes out on December 4.