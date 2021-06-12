Jump back into the art scene and sell out in Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

Announced during the Wholesome Direct E3 stream, Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist is back to take the art world by storm.



According to the trailer, Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist seems like it has you take over your missing father's art shop while hopefully solving the mystery of his disappearance. Oh, and make some money.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist has you back in the painting smock of your favorite green painter as you try to make a name for yourself in the art community by selling out your personal works for art that you create using an MS paint style interface.

Hopefully, you'll be able to do more than just paint trees like Chris did in Passpartout: The Starving Artist. But hey, whatever sells, right?

No release date for Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist was announced, but expect to see it on PC when it arrives.

