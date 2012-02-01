Journey to the Center of the CPU: 15 Gorgeous Closeups of Microprocessors

Mmm…chips. So darned tasty, such a perfect accompaniment to a frosty glass of beer on a hot summer afternoon. But do any of us really need to see a microscopic view of what goes on inside those yummy spud slabs? Hell no! Most of us are too terrified to even read the list of ingredients.

Computer chips, on the other hand, are ripe for a little up close and personal examination. Particularly the one chip that towers above all others—the big, bad CPU. We know there are millions, and often billions, of transistors packed inside each and every modern-day processor. This in itself is a testament not only to man's obsession with miniaturization but his unstoppable thirst for power. But there's other stuff too—silicon wafers; dielectric insulators; copper electroplating; a high-speed, multi-layered highway of interconnections; and assorted unit-specific bits and pieces.

Wanna see what it all looks like? Check out the gallery below!

Notable as the first CPU to utilize Intel's 45nm production process, the "Penryn" eventually found its way into a ton of desktops and laptops under the Core 2 and Xeon monikers, delivering faster performance, less heat, and increased efficiency over earlier 65nm processors. Here, we see a Penryn wafer posing coyly with an American dime.