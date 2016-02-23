Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch seeks crowdfunding support

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch is a “colorful side-scrolling tag-team beat-em-up” starring, as the title suggests, Jay and Silent Bob of Kevin Smith's “View Askewniverse” fame. The game, which is the subject of the latest crowdfunding campaign on Fig, will see the intrepid duo battling their way through the new Galleria mall on a mission to discover where their once-loyal weed clientele has gone.

Chronic Blunt Punch is a 2.5D brawler, supporting single or co-op multiplayer action, with combat inspired by games like Marvel vs. Capcom and the two-player mechanics of Donkey Kong Country. It will feature voiceover work from Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, who will also provide “storyline feedback for continuity and dynamic gameplay.”

Another potentially interesting feature is the “Convo Combo mechanic,” which sounds a lot like Insult Sword Fighting for a new generation. “It feels like a fighting game, but instead of breaking your opponent's body your aim is to break them in a much more permanent psychological way,” developer Interabang Entertainment explains in the Fig pitch. “Or, if flattery and persuasion is more to your taste, you might try to avoid the fight entirely, perhaps even making an ally in the process. We are putting together an intricate facial animation system to articulate the expressive nature of insult combat.”

We want our heroes to curse, smoke a blunt, and do a back flip scissor kick to a pussy troll without having a traditional publisher police officer watering down our crazy ideas

"People have asked me for years why I never made a Jay and Silent Bob videogame,” Smith said. “Now I can tell them I was waiting for Justin Woodward from Interabang Entertainment and our own Elias to bring it together. Couldn't be happier to hand our characters off to folks who know them as well as I do."

Interabang is seeking $400,000 in funding on Fig, so that it won't have to tone things down to keep a publisher happy. “We want our heroes to curse, smoke a blunt, and do a back flip scissor kick to a pussy troll without having a traditional publisher police officer watering down our crazy ideas,” it said in the campaign pitch. Furthermore, crowdfunding offers Kevin Smith fans “a front row seat during development and a chance to help make this game possible.”

The Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch Fig campaign is live now and runs until March 31.The game itself is expected to be ready for release in February 2018.