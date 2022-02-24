Is there crossplay in Elden Ring?

Wondering if Elden Ring crossplay is possible? Now that FromSoft's newest game has finally arrived and you've decided on which of the Elden Ring classes you're going for, it's time to start exploring the Lands Between. Luckily, you get a mount early on to help you travel through the vast world.

There's a lot to take in when you first start out, and it might seem overwhelming, especially if this is your first Souls game. Having a friend help you out as you find your feet is certainly an option, so you might want to know whether you can rely on those playing on other platforms or whether you're confined to your PC-playing pals. Here's what we know about Elden Ring crossplay.

Elden Ring crossplay: Does it exist?

It's easy to forget that Souls games have a co-op element. It's certainly not necessary and is entirely optional, but summoning a friend to help you out can be handy if you've been smashing your head again against a particularly tough boss fight for a while.

Sadly, Elden Ring doesn't support crossplay between platforms, at least not in the sense that would help PC players. Those playing on console might be pleased to know that "cross-gen" is a thing for Elden Ring, so Xbox players can play together, regardless of whether they have an Xbox One or Series X. It's the same for PlayStation players, too.

There's been no word from FromSoft as to whether crossplay will ever be a thing for Elden Ring, but as other Souls games aren't either, it seems unlikely.