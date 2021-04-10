Is Outriders worth it? An MMO player and FPS player debate

VIDEO: Is Outriders worth it? is also available on our YouTube channel.

Is Outriders worth playing? It's a pretty odd mix of cover shooting and RPG looting that kinda turns inside out a few hours in. Morgan Park, who calls the FPS genre home, isn't in love with Outriders and explains why at length in his review. It's just not a good shooter, he says. Meanwhile, Steven Messner, or Mister MMO as he's known around these parts, is really digging Outriders. He thinks the RPG systems really prop up the action, and that the story isn't as bad as people think.

So if you're still on the fence, listen to these two duke it out for a while. By the end, you'll know whether Outriders is for you or not.

