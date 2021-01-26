IO's studio director says its Bond game could be a trilogy

Little is known about IO Interactive's recently announced James Bond game (beyond the fact the studio will be a great fit, and it's years away), but in a new interview with Danish website DR studio director Hakan Abrak has dropped some crumbs. First of all by teasing that the game 'could' be a trilogy, which is no great surprise.

"We have been allowed to make our own digital Bond, which will not lean on a Bond actor," says Abrak. "We've also come up with a completely original story, and you could easily imagine that a trilogy could come out of it."

Abrak talks about the convoluted process of acquiring the rights to such a mega-franchise, which in this case involved convincing Barbara Broccoli and EON Productions of the studio's suitability for the task. Apparently Ms. Broccoli believed previous games weren't "worthy enough" and had too much "violence for the sake of violence."

"Our background with the Hitman universe and our vision of what Bond is in a game format went straight to the heart of Barbara Broccoli," says Abrak. This is kind of interesting, inasmuch as it's slotting this 007 game pretty neatly into the Hitman archetype: a game that definitely features violence, as do the Bond movies, but not continuously.

The scale of this project will be the biggest in IO's history, judging by the plans the studio has to double in size over the development. "Today we are 200 employees and I expect that we will be over 400 employees over the next few years," says Abrak. "So there is no doubt that the Bond agreement means an insane amount to us."

"It's very, very special—a boy's dream," says Abrak. "Sometimes it's still a little hard to understand that it's us making James Bond."

