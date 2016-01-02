iOS RPG The Quest is suddenly on PC

The Quest is the game that nearly made me buy an iPod Touch. I resisted, and now many years later, The Quest has suddenly come to PC, with higher-definition art in the bargain. The irony is that there are too many damned RPGs around and I probably won't get to it for ages, but I'm glad that I no longer have a good reason to buy an iPhone.

The Quest caught my eye because it's an old-fashioned, grid-based, open world RPG in the Might & Magic or Daggerfall mould, and as there aren't many of those around at the moment, I thought you might appreciate it being brought to your attention—particularly when it released, with nary a whimper, just before the start of the Steam sale. The Quest is 15% less expensive for the next couple of days, and that seems a fair price considering how huge it looks.

Here's a bit more about the game from the Steam page:

"Choose from five customizable races and an array of skills, weapons, armor and enchantments, and explore a huge world of four cities and a wilderness of mountains, caves, lakes and forests – full of mystery, magic and intriguing challenges. Meet the many inhabitants, each with its own agenda and attitude towards your character. Some will be helpful, some greedy or lascivious or just plain mean. You will have many choices, including some that may place you against the law, along your way to the dramatic ending of your own choosing."

And here's a nice chunk of game footage from YouTuber 'tr1ppa':