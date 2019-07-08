InXile boss Brian Fargo says the Wasteland series 'is our Fallout'

My eyes bugged a little bit when Microsoft announced its purchase of inXile Entertainment last year, because I really like what inXile does (and I'm really looking forward to Wasteland 3), and my mind immediately leapt to all the ways the acquisition could end badly. Studio boss Brian Fargo seemed pretty happy about it, though. Shortly after the deal was announced he called off his planned retirement, and in a recent interview with Wccftech he said he hopes to keep working on it for another ten years.

Fargo and game director Tim Campbell said Wasteland 3 will be longer than Wasteland 2, and unlike its predecessor there's "a full DLC plan" in place. "We want to really strongly support the game. We have a lot and not just in terms of patches and updates but new content as well, new levels, additional story, weapons and all sorts of things that will be rolling out," Campbell said.

Details will be revealed later this year, but Campbell credited Microsoft with enabling inXile to plan out much further than it previously could. "Before we might have not been sure about DLC plans or not been able to commit very far," he said. "And for this one, we’re planning to support Wasteland 3 for a long time."

And not just Wasteland 3: "We’re hoping to work on this franchise for the next decade," Fargo said. "This is our Fallout."

That's a weird one to pull together. Fallout was created by Fargo's previous company, Interplay, as a spiritual successor to the original Wasteland after Interplay was unable to get the rights to the Wasteland franchise from Electronic Arts. Fallout was Interplay's Wasteland, in other words... and now Wasteland is inXile's Fallout. Funny how that works out.

Wasteland 3 was recently delayed from its planned launch later this year to sometime in the spring of 2020.