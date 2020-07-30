Intel's Core i7 10700 Comet Lake CPU is on sale for $310 today

This is the lowest price around for the 8-core/16-thread Core i7 10700.

Need a CPU upgrade? Intel's 10th generation Core i7 10700 processor is on sale for $309.99 at Newegg right now, which is the lowest price around. The next cheapest place to buy is at B&H Photo, where it's listed for $328.89, then you're looking at $369.99 and up at other vendors that have it in stock (according to PCPartPicker).

The 10700 is a capable chip based on Intel's 14nm Comet Lake architecture. It features eight cores and 16 threads to throw at multiple workloads, with a 2.9GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache.

What it does not have is an unlocked multiplier. Those chips are designated by a "K" in the model name, like the similarly spec'd 10700K that is priced $100 higher on Newegg. It's also an overall faster CPU, hence the markup.

The non-K 10700 is a fine alternative, especially when paired with a mid-range or high-end GPU. It has plenty of grunt for both single-threaded and multithreaded chores, and is a great chip to build a gaming PC around.

For more options, check out our roundup of the best CPUs for gaming.