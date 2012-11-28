Imprisoned Arma 3 developers release letter: "Your effort makes it easier to handle."

In a handwritten letter addressed to their supporters, Arma 3 Creative Director Ivan Buchta and artist Martin Pezlar say “we are treated well, but we feel we should rather be with our families rather than here.” This is the first public statement from the pair of Bohemia Interactive developers, who have been jailed in Greece for now 80 days after being charged with espionage in September.

The letter is dated November 22, and is printed in full below.

We also spotted English-translated footage of a public demonstration by supporters of Buchta and Pezlar in the Prague, shared below. Thanks to the volunteers at helpivanmartin.org , who shared the letter with us directly and provided the translated footage. View more photos from the protest here. http://www.helpivanmartin.org/2012/11/express-solidairity-with-the-protesters-in-prague/

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=-pk525Hkm_0

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=3HwQ9dTpYGs