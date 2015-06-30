Ill-Gotten Gain: Part Two update comes to GTA Online next week
What even is the point of doing a crime if you can't spend the proceeds on some high-end gaudy tat. No point, is what. No point at all. That's why Rockstar has been bolstering GTA Online's collection of purchasable items with some high-end, ultra-expensive cars, guns and other desirables.
Next week, the second bundle of goods arrives into the game—specifically, on July 8. Rockstar has again released a series of screenshots showing what they've got planned. Above you can see a new 4x4, the Coil Brawler.
Above you can see some planks of wood styled into the shape of a boat.
Above you can see some clothes, and the fleshy meat by-product they're wrapped in.
Above you can see a car, probably.
Above you can see a single-shot pistol.
Above you can see another one of those car things.
Above you can see the official knuckle-dusters of indie platformer VVVVVV.
Above you can see a metal box that's been crudely hammered into a car-like shape.
Above you can see a bike. Like, obviously. Why am I even describing these things? Just look at them with your eyes.