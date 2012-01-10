IGF finalists announced: Dear Esther, Frozen Synapse, Spelunky and Gunpoint nominated

The finalists of this year's Independent Games Festival have been announced. A wide range of promising indie titles have received nominations including Dear Esther to Frozen Synapse, Spelunky and Gunpoint, made by our own Tom Francis, who is several feet behind me watching looking very happy and watching videos of bees.

It's a fantastic line-up across the board. It'll be a very tough task for the judges to pick out victors. Until then, have a look at the list below, and let us know which games you think should take awards.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize:



Dear Esther

FEZ

Frozen Synapse

Johann Sebastian Joust

Spelunky

Excellence In Visual Art



Botanicula

Dear Esther

Lume

Mirage

Wonderputt

Technical Excellence



Antichamber

Fez

Prom Week

Realm of the Mad God

Spelunky

Excellence In Design:



Atom Zombie Smasher

English Country Tune

Frozen Synapse

Gunpoint

Spelunky

Excellence in Audio:



Botanicula

Dear Esther

Pugs Luv Beats

To the Moon

Waking Mars

Best Mobile Game:



ASYNC Corp.

Beat Sneak Bandit

Faraway

Ridiculous Fishing

Waking Mars

Nuovo Award Finalists: