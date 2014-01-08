IGF award nominees announced. Papers, Please and Stanley Parable lead the pack

The finalists for the 16th annual Independent Games Festival has been announced , and we're pleased to see some great games from 2013 are getting the recognition they deserve. In particular, Lucas Pope's brilliant Papers, Please has been nominated for four awards and The Stanley Parable has been nominated for three awards.

The IGF continues to grow, and 650 entries fought for the judges' love this year. Voting for the audience award winner will begin on February 18 ahead of the final award ceremony on March 19. In addition to the nominations, the honorable mention category gives a boost to a number of great PC games: Don't Starve received an honorable mention for excellence in visual art, and Kerbal Space Program got an honorable mention slot for the Seumas McNally Grand Prize. Read on for the list of nominees.

The Stanley Parable, Don't Starve , Jazzpunk , Papers, Please, Dominique Pamplemousse in "It's All Over Once the Fat Lady Sings!" and mobile game DEVICE 6 are all in contention for the $30,000 grand prize, so we'll keep an eye on the final result in March. Find the full list of nominees and honorable mentions below.

Excellence In Visual Art

DEVICE 6 (Simogo)

Gorogoa (Jason Roberts)

The Banner Saga (Stoic)

Perfect Stride (Arcane Kids)

Samorost3 (Amanita Design)

Drei (Etter)

Honorable mentions: Shelter (Might & Delight); Galak-Z (17-BIT); The Swapper (Facepalm Games); The Yawhg (Damian Sommer & Emily Carroll); Don't Starve (Klei Entertainment)

Excellence In Narrative

The Yawhg (Damian Sommer & Emily Carroll)

Paralect (Paralect Team)

DEVICE 6 (Simogo)

Dominique Pamplemousse in "It's All Over Once the Fat Lady Sings!" (Deirdra Kiai Productions)

The Stanley Parable (Galactic Cafe)

Papers, Please (Lucas Pope)

Honorable mentions: Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games); Gorogoa (Jason Roberts); Redshirt (The Tiniest Shark); Detective Grimoire (SFB Games); Monster Loves You (Radial Games Corp. & Dejobaan Games, LLC.)

Excellence In Design

TowerFall Ascension (Matt Thorson)

868-HACK (Michael Brough)

Mushroom 11 (Untame)

Papers, Please (Lucas Pope)

Don't Starve (Klei Entertainment)

Crypt of the NecroDancer (Brace Yourself Games)

Honorable mentions: The Banner Saga (Stoic); Perfect Stride (Arcane Kids); Threes (Asher Vollmer, Greg Wohlwend & Jimmy Hinson); DEVICE 6 (Simogo); Gorogoa (Jason Roberts)

Excellence In Audio

Samorost3 (Amanita Design)

Dominique Pamplemousse in "It's All Over Once the Fat Lady Sings!" (Deirdra Kiai Productions)

The Stanley Parable (Galactic Cafe)

Crypt of the NecroDancer (Brace Yourself Games)

DEVICE 6 (Simogo)

The Yawhg (Damian Sommer & Emily Carroll)

Honorable mentions: Sokobond (Alan Hazelden, Harry Lee & Ryan Roth); The Banner Saga (Stoic); Potatoman Seeks the Troof (Pixeljam); Jazzpunk (Necrophone Games); Don't Starve (Klei Entertainment)

Nuovo Award

Dominique Pamplemousse in "It's All Over Once the Fat Lady Sings!" (Deirdra Kiai Productions)

Luxuria Superbia (Tale of Tales)

Extrasolar (Lazy 8 Studios)

Perfect Woman (Peter Lu and Lea Schonfelder)

SoundSelf (Robin Arnott)

Papers, Please (Lucas Pope)

Save the Date (Paper Dino Software)

Corrypt (Michael Brough)

Honorable mentions: Shelter (Might & Delight); DEVICE 6 (Simogo); Elegy for a Dead World (Dejobaan Games with Popcannibal); SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT Team); 18 Cadence (Aaron A. Reed)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

The Stanley Parable (Galactic Cafe)

Don't Starve (Klei Entertainment)

Jazzpunk (Necrophone Games)

Papers, Please (Lucas Pope)

DEVICE 6 (Simogo)

Dominique Pamplemousse in "It's All Over Once the Fat Lady Sings!" (Deirdra Kiai Productions)

Honorable mentions: Crypt of the NecroDancer (Brace Yourself Games); TowerFall Ascension (Matt Thorson); Kerbal Space Program (Squad); 868-HACK (Michael Brough); The Yawhg (Damian Sommer & Emily Carroll)