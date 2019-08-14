Popular

Ice-T voices a character in Borderlands 3

By

The actor and musician plays a navigation AI trapped in a teddy bear.

Everyone's favorite Twitter personality—and also musician, rapper, producer, actor, and more—Ice-T voices an AI character named Balex in Borderlands 3. Last week, I had a chance to play through part of the mission he appears in, and I've cut together some of his lines in the video above (spoilers, obviously).

Balex is a ship's navigation AI who was booted out of his downed craft by the combat AI after she stuffed him into a teddy bear. He helps guide the vault hunter through the ship, called the Family Jewel, in search of a vault key fragment.

It's a familiar character. The 'AI trapped in an unlikely body thing' has been done plenty, and his breezy-but-insecure attitude is easily recognizable, but it's fun having Ice-T in your ear for a bit. He insists he's more than just a navigation AI, and then reprimands himself whenever he navigates. 

Borderlands 3 is out on September 13. Head here for my preview of the game, and here for gifs of some of my favorite guns from the demo.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
