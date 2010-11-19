Hundreds die in new Kingdom Under Fire 2 footage

Kingdom Under Fire 2 casts you as a super powered warrior on a huge battlefield populated by hundreds of enemies. Your objective is to defeat them in spectacular hack and slash combat, using siege weapons to break down walls, take strategically important points and ultimately slay their generals. It's bears many similarities to the Dynasty Warriors series, but it comes with an online component that lets hundreds of players wage war against each other. There's a brand new trailer, embedded below. It's quite good.

Kingdom Under Fire 2 describes itself as an MMOARTS, or a massively multiplayer online action real time strategy game, which is almost all the genres. The most important one here is 'action', though, as you'll be able to see from the trailer below, which is full of footage of warriors with huge swords pulverising dozens of orcs. There's lots more info on the Kingdom Under Fire 2 site.

[via Gametrailers ]