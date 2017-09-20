Humble 'Very Positive' Bundle includes Shadow of Mordor and more for around $7

The latest Humble Bundle is well worth a look – especially if you've yet to play Shadow of Mordor. Celebrating games that maintain a 'very positive' rating on Steam, the pay what you want tier includes Rive, Neon Chrome and Dungeon Souls, but it's the extra you pay that'll reap (more valuable) rewards.

Because if you pay more than the average, which at the moment stands at US$6.72, you'll also get Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition, Ultimate Chicken Horse and Oxenfree. If you pay more than $10, you'll also get Death Road To Canada and Beat Cop. Ten bucks for eight games, including a game which is otherwise quite expensive, is a decent deal.

Meanwhile, if you're keen to pre-order the forthcoming Shadow of Mordor sequel Shadow of War, you can do so for $80. All previous games are also bundled, as well as a Shadow of War t-shirt. Check the bundle out over here.