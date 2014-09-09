Humble Indie Bundle 12 offers something special for indie fans with deep pockets

The question: What do you do after you've got 11 wildly successful Humble Indie Bundles under your belt? The answer: You make number 12, with Papers, Please , Luftrausers , Gone Home , and a unique "Entertainment System" sporting a price tag that's just a wee bit higher than what we're used to.

The newest iteration of the Humble Indie Bundle is actually a four-tier tower of indie power. Pay what you want and get SteamWorld Dig, Hammerwatch and Gunpoint; pay more than the average, currently parked at a little over $7, and add on Papers, Please, Luftrausers, and Gone Home; pay more than $10 and tack on the Steam Early Access release of Prison Architect .

And if this particular bundle is really your thing, or you just have a whole bunch of money you want to get rid of, you can drop $65 or more and take home the Humble Indie Bundle 12 Entertainment System, which includes all of the games plus a 30-page copy of the HIB Informer Magazine, a Humble Indie Bundle 12 "Super Shirt" and set of pins emblazoned with the Humble Bundle logo and Arstotzka crest from Papers, Please, a Humble Indie Bundle 12 vinyl EP, and—get this—an HIB 12 Shareware 3.5" floppy diskette "for hidden secrets."

As the Humble folks note, this is an actual 3.5" diskette, "for real, not a joke," and I absolutely love the idea, even though I currently have no way to do anything with it. I suppose, though, that if I was willing to drop $65 on a Humble Bundle, I'd be okay with ponying up another $20 for a USB FDD. (The turntable I could just steal—I mean, borrow—from my parents.)

As is the way with Humble Bundles these days, more games will be added to the "beat the average" tier down the road, and of course you may divide your payment however you like between the developers, charity—the EFF and Child's Play—and the Humble bunch. The Humble Indie Bundle 12 is live now and runs until 11 am PDT on September 23.