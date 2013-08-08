Humble Deep Silver Bundle adds Dead Island and Metro 2033 to sweeten the deal

The Deep Silver Humble Bundle turned some heads last week, with a great deal on games like Saints Row: The Third and Risen 2: Dark Waters . Now the bundle has expanded to include Dead Island and Metro 2033, making it a deal that is just ridiculous to pass up.

Paying more than the average ($5.14, as of this writing) gets you Dead Island , Metro 2033 , Risen 1, Sacred Citadel and all Saints Row: The Third DLC. You can also pay more than $25 to get the recently released Dead Island: Riptide .

As with all Humble Bundles, you get to name your price and divide your purchase between publisher Deep Silver, charities like the American Red Cross, Child's Play and World Vision, or Humble Bundle itself.

In my opinion, too many gamers have overlooked Metro 2033, which would be worth the $5 purchase price alone. If you're still holding off on the excellent Metro: Last Light , maybe exploring the previous game in that series will convince you.

Head over the Humble Bundle site and check it out. Over 400,000 bundles have already been sold, but the deal runs out next Tuesday, August 13.