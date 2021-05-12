Popular

Humble Bundle drops an all-charity package to help fight Covid-19 in India and Brazil

The new $20 package includes a sweet pile of games, plus some books and apps.

Humble Heal Covid-19 Bundle
(Image credit: Humble Bundle)

Humble Bundle recently came under fire for planned changes to its payment system (ultimately walked back) that put a tight limit on the amount of money that its customers could donate to charity. Its latest bundle, though, is all about charity: 100% of funds raised by the Heal Covid-19 Bundle will go to combat deadly outbreaks in India and Brazil.

It's a hell of a good bundle, too. Unlike most pay-what-you-want packages, this one goes for a flat $20, which gets you a beefier-than-usual selection of games:

  • Into the Breach
  • Baba Is You
  • BioShock Remastered
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Undertale
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • Tooth and Tail
  • The Witness
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut
  • Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
  • Superhot
  • Stick Fight: The Game
  • Portal Knights
  • Wargroove
  • Brutal Legend
  • Death Squared
  • Crusader Kings Complete
  • Pinstripe
  • Teleglitch: Die More Edition
  • Dwarfs!?
  • Dead in Bermuda
  • Bury Me, My Love

But it's not just games, oh no. There are also books:

  • The Art of Captivating Conversation: How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation
  • Ultimate Sh*t Hits the Fan Survival Guide
  • You Can Do All Things
  • Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation
  • Unfuck Your Worth: Overcome Your Money Emotions, Value Your Own Labor, and Manage Financial Freak-outs in a Capitalist Hellscape
  • Eff This! Meditation: 108 Tips, Tricks, and Ideas for When You're Feeling Anxious, Stressed Out, or Overwhelmed
  • Locked content Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft
  • Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen

And a few apps:

  • Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18
  • Ashampoo Backup Pro 14
  • Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7
  • Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition

The only downside to this bundle is the likelihood that most people already own at least some of those games it contains—it's not exactly a collection of cutting edge new releases, after all. But it's a great way to get caught up on stuff you may have missed, and get behind a really good cause at the same time. The Humble Heal Covid-19 Bundle will be available until May 19.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
