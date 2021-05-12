Humble Bundle drops an all-charity package to help fight Covid-19 in India and Brazil

Humble Bundle recently came under fire for planned changes to its payment system (ultimately walked back) that put a tight limit on the amount of money that its customers could donate to charity. Its latest bundle, though, is all about charity: 100% of funds raised by the Heal Covid-19 Bundle will go to combat deadly outbreaks in India and Brazil.

It's a hell of a good bundle, too. Unlike most pay-what-you-want packages, this one goes for a flat $20, which gets you a beefier-than-usual selection of games:

Into the Breach

Baba Is You

BioShock Remastered

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Undertale

Hyper Light Drifter

Tooth and Tail

The Witness

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Superhot

Stick Fight: The Game

Portal Knights

Wargroove

Brutal Legend

Death Squared

Crusader Kings Complete

Pinstripe

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

Dwarfs!?

Dead in Bermuda

Bury Me, My Love

But it's not just games, oh no. There are also books:

The Art of Captivating Conversation: How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation

Ultimate Sh*t Hits the Fan Survival Guide

You Can Do All Things

Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation

Unfuck Your Worth: Overcome Your Money Emotions, Value Your Own Labor, and Manage Financial Freak-outs in a Capitalist Hellscape

Eff This! Meditation: 108 Tips, Tricks, and Ideas for When You're Feeling Anxious, Stressed Out, or Overwhelmed

Locked content Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft

Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen

And a few apps:

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18

Ashampoo Backup Pro 14

Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7

Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition

The only downside to this bundle is the likelihood that most people already own at least some of those games it contains—it's not exactly a collection of cutting edge new releases, after all. But it's a great way to get caught up on stuff you may have missed, and get behind a really good cause at the same time. The Humble Heal Covid-19 Bundle will be available until May 19.