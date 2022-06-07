How to watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2—the one launching this year, not the 2009 original—has already gotten a teaser and a release date and is now planning a proper reveal. Activision has set an October 28 release date for the next Modern Warfare game this year, which means that the summer season is bringing along all the reveals for its story, campaign, and, possibly, its multiplayer.

If you want to catch all the CoD this week, be ready to tune in for Activision's reveal on Wednesday and the Summer Game Fest stream on Thursday too.

Where to watch the Modern Warfare 2 reveal

The Modern Warfare 2 reveal will premiere on Wednesday, June 8 at 10am PT, 6pm BST on YouTube .

You'll also be able to see more of MW2 at the Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 9 at 11am PT / 7pm BST.

What to expect from the Modern Warfare 2 reveal

There are, it turns out, two different Modern Warfare 2 reveals happening this week. On Wednesday, Activision is premiering what it calls the "worldwide reveal" for MW2. Most likely, we can expect a longer trailer than last week's teaser video , with actual in-game footage and a hint at the campaign story, similar to the initial reveal for the last Modern Warfare game.

Activision has also let on that it will be bringing Modern Warfare 2 to the Summer Game Fest the following day, which kicks off at 11am PT / 7pm BST time. SGF is calling that a "world premiere gameplay level" for MW2. Given that a campaign mission from Call of Duty: Vanguard premiered during Keighley's Opening Night Live show at last year's Gamescom, and Keighley has previously mentioned this year's SGF will have more, longer gameplay demonstrations, we're betting on getting a more representative look at Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

By the end of the week, we'll be all revealed out on CoD and turning our eyes towards that October launch date.