Here's how to acquire admin privileges in Hitman 3

Stuck trying to acquire admin privileges in Hitman 3? Now that Agent 47 is back in action, you'll come across many scenarios which offer various ways for them to play out. While in Dubai, you'll be tasked with acquiring admin privileges for a server room—and it's not immediately evident how you do this.

You'll need to locate a server room keycard during the How Mighty They Fall story mission, but even that is not as straightforward as it sounds. And it's certainly not without risk of blowing your cover if you're not careful. So if you want to know how to locate and use the keycard, this Hitman 3 acquire admin privileges guide will tell you everything you need to know.

Hitman 3 acquire admin privileges: How to get the server room keycard

When you first enter the server room in Dubai, you'll be given the objective to crack a locked terminal. If you attempt this now, you'll trigger an alarm and then be told about the existence of the server room keycard. The card in question is carried by a maintenance worker, so here's how to locate them.

In the server room, go through the door that says 'Maintenance'. You'll find yourself in a maintenance corridor where two workers are located. The male maintenance worker is the one carrying the server room keycard, but the female in the area is likely to see through your disguise, so be careful here.

The solution with the least amount of fuss is to sneak past the female maintenance worker, then wait for the male to go around the corner and out of sight. You should be able to take the keycard from his belt, but subduing him also works. If you're having problems sneaking past the female worker in the corridor, you can just subdue her too.

How to use the server room keycard to acquire admin privileges

With the keycard secured, head back to the server room and use the keycard on the column next to the 'Terminal locked' screen. You'll now be prompted to look for anything that's different within the server room. This bit is tricky if you don't know what to look for, but basically, search for the server that has yellow text and interact with it to acquire full admin privileges.

And there you have it. You can now disable cameras, rearrange meetings, and—most importantly—set up a little tête-à-tête between your two targets.