Destiny 2: Season of the Lost — How to get the Wayfinder's Compass Artifact

Want to know how to pick up the Destiny 2 Wayfinder's Compass? There's a new Artifact to claim in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost which you can boost using a new season's worth of mods. Before you can claim the Artifact you'll need to complete the opening mission, which will launch automatically after logging in.

How to get the Wayfinder's Compass Artifact in Destiny 2

You'll see the opening cutscene detailing the return of Mara Sov, the Awoken Queen, before receiving a message from Saint-14 who is on his way to find Osiris. An arrest warrant has been issued to find him due to his involvement on the attack on the city, so you'll need to bring him in.

Once you've landed at Harbinger's Seclude in the Dreaming City, follow the waypoints and fight your way through. Eventually, you'll have to fight Rhungatt, Might of Xivu Arath, but this Ogre is pretty easy to beat. Once that's finished, you'll get a notification to use the Awoken Beacon and enter the Ascendant Plane. It's back to jumping across the dark abyss in Season of the Lost, so follow the waypoints and defeat Kelgorath, Risen from Bones and jump through the portal.

After that, you'll meet up with Mara, Crow, Saint-14, and Osiris, but something is a bit off. It turns out that Savathun has been masquerading as Osiris this whole time and Saint-14 is pissed. Mara will then instruct you to get the Wayfinder's Compass, this season's Artifact.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Artifact works as it has in the past, allowing you to install mods that will improve weapon speeds, reload times and mag sizes. You'll also be able to pick up quests from the Awoken Wing of the H.E.L.M. such as Tracing the Stars.

You can check out what else is new in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost here, as well as what to expect in The Witch Queen expansion next year.