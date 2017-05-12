How Endless Space 2 captures the magic of conquering the stars

Amplitude's intergalactic turned-based, 4X game Endless Space 2 is now available on Steam. In creating the game, the developer wanted to capture the feeling of leading a civilisation into unknown parts of space, once populated by a great and powerful race called the Endless. Along the way, players craft their own interstellar saga, crushing resistance from enemies, claiming systems, taking resources and discovering the story of each of the game's civilisations.

In this video, Amplitude Studios explains how it replicates the majesty of space exploration, comparing it to the first time that we sailed the oceans. You'll also learn about how the game captures the nuances of conquering the systems of your enemies from a narrative perspective, how you interact with your people and how you can forge your own playstyle. The game is available here.