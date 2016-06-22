Hotline Miami 2's level editor leaves beta

This feels like it should be a headline from last year—worrier that I am, I've just checked the dates again—but Hotline Miami 2's level editor has just left beta. Which is to say, it's now live, so you can make your own Hotline levels, then whack them onto the Steam Workshop for others to enjoy. Sure, you've been able to do that for quite a while now, but the developers have fixed a fair few bugs for this proper release.

You'll find the patch notes for the editor here. Developer Dennaton has "attempted to make sure your old levels still work as they did before," but notes that there "may be some issues importing your levels created with versions prior to today's update".

"Thank you so much for your patience and help over the extended development of the level editor," Dennaton states in the Steam news post. "Without your passion, help, and feedback this would not have been possible. Now please go make Hotline Miami 3!"

If you decide to, please try to secure some new music from M.O.O.N, Jasper Byrne, Forest Swords and Carpenter Brut for the occasion. Ta.