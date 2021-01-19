Horizon Zero Dawn PC updates will be slowed so Guerrilla can focus on its next game

With Horizon Zero Dawn patch 1.10 now live, developer Guerrilla Games says it will slow the pace of updates for the game on PC so it can focus on its next game, Horizon Forbidden West.

"As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!" Guerrilla said.

"We want to thank you all for your continued support and for sending in your crash reports over the past months. The information we received through your reports was invaluable to further investigate and help fix some of the trickier issues that we fixed in Patch 1.10."

Horizon Zero Dawn came to PC less than six months ago (and is excellent), but it's been around on the PlayStation 4 console for three years, so it's not surprising that Guerrilla would like to dedicate its attention to something else. But the PC release also got off to a rough start for some players: While it ran perfectly fine for some, including our senior hardware editor Jacob Ridley, it suffered from significant performance and crash issues for others, including our reviewer Dave Meikleham. Guerrilla pushed a number of bug fixes in fairly short order aimed at smoothing the experience, and based on the response to this update on Steam it sounds like that situation has improved considerably.

Guerrilla's next game, Horizon Forbidden West, was announced in June 2020 and is expected to be out later this year, but it has not yet been confirmed for PC. I've reached out to Sony to ask about that, and will update if I receive a reply.

In the meantime, here's the Horizon Zero Dawn 1.10 patch notes:

Crash Fixes

Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key

Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results

Performance Improvements

Fixed an issue which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs

Graphical Improvements

Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)

Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect

Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode

Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode

Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list

Other Changes