Homefront system specs revealed

THQ have released system specifications for their upcoming FPS, Homefront. Find them below.

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz or AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz

RAM: 1Gb RAM (XP) or 2Gb RAM (VISTA/WIN 7)

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista or Windows 7

Video Card: Shader Model 3.0 graphics card with 256Mb of memory (NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GT or ATI Radeon 1600 XT)

Free Disk Space : 10Gb

Recommended

CPU: Quad Core CPU(AMD/Intel)

RAM: 1Gb RAM (XP) or 2 Gb RAM (VISTA/WIN 7)

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista or Windows 7

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 460/ATI Radeon HD 5700 or better

Free Disk Space: 10Gb

Will this be on your hard drive when it gets released in early March?