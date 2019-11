At Microsoft's E3 conference today, Sega dropped a huge surprise: Phantasy Star Online 2, which has been locked to Japan and Asia for many, many years, is coming West. The MMORPG is releasing on Xbox and PC in Spring 2020.

Unfortunately details are scarce. What we do know is that Phantasy Star Online 2 will be free-to-play and it will include all of the updates and content currently available in the East. So, this sounds like the English-language port people have been begging for.